Après avoir fait au moins 43 morts au Bahamas, l'ouragan Dorian s'abat sur le Canada

Deserted downtown Halifax as #Dorian blasts through the Canadian Maritimes. Peak gust 88 MPH (141 km/h) east of #Halifax with 62 MPH (99 km/h) at Stanfield International Airport and lowest Sept. pressure on record of ~965.2 mb.

📹 Patrick Duplessis pic.twitter.com/3vsI1Tl4RU

— Mike Seidel (@mikeseidel) September 8, 2019