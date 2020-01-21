MAURICE: mardi 10h: bulletin spécial de MMS/Vacoas

Le 21/01/2020 | Par PATRICK HOAREAU | Lu 1471

"Special Weather Bulletin

Tue, Jan 21, 2020Clouds associated with an instability zone located between Mauritius and Madagascar are influencing the local weather.Weather will be mainly showery. The showers will be at times moderate to heavy with thunderstorms and will be more frequent as from late afternoon. There may be water accumulation in certain places.Wind gusts may reach 60 km/h in showers.There are indications that a low pressure is developing in the region between Madagascar and Mauritius.This low pressure may intensify and become a moderate tropical storm in the coming days.Weather will remain showery with thunderstorms at times.The tropical disturbance to the South-West of Diego Garcia is moving towards the South East and it may intensify further. As at now, this system will not influence weather at Rodrigues and Mauritius.The situation is being closely monitored and updates will follow.================================================================================================================================Des nuages associés à une zone d'instabilité située entre Maurice et Madagascar influencent le temps local.Le temps sera pluvieux en sur l'île. La pluie sera modérée à forte par moments et accompagnée d'orages et deviendra plus fréquente en fin d'après-midi.Il peut y avoir des accumulations d'eau dans certains endroits.Les rafales de vent pourraient atteindre 60 km/h sous les averses.Il y a des indications qu`une basse pression se développe entre Maurice et Madagascar.La basse pression pourrait s'intensifier davantage et devenir une tempête tropicale modérée dans les prochains jours.Le temps restera pluvieux avec des orages par moments.La perturbation tropicale au Sud-Ouest de Diego Garcia se déplace vers le Sud Est et pourrait s'intensifier davantage.Pour l'instant ce système n'influencera pas le temps a Rodrigues et à Maurice.La situation est suivie de près et des mises à jour suivront."➡️ Je vous propose de vous retrouver au plus tard en soirée. Soyez prudents sur les routes!